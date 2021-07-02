SPARKS, Jimmy Wesley "Jim"



Jimmy Wesley "Jim" Sparks, age 72, of Dayton, passed away on June 29, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 27, 1949, the son of the late Daniel and Allene Sparks. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Sparks; and his sister, Barbara Lewis. Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie Sparks; his son, Shawn (Jessica) Sparks; grandson, Mark (Brooke Myers) Sparks; great-grandchildren, Logan and Reagan Sparks, Skyler Vandale and Daniel Myers; sister, Mary Smith; many other



loving family and friends. He served his country proudly by serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Jimmy was employed for 40 years with Lau Industries. In his free time, he loved going to the movies, he was a true movie buff. Jimmy was very devoted to his family and always made sure everyone was taken care of. He was very honest and always hard working. Jimmy will be dearly missed by those who loved him. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm-3:00pm, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 3:00pm. To share a memory of Jimmy with the family, please visit



