SPARKS, Mark Andrew



Age 29 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 30, 1992, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Shawn and Jessica Sparks. Mark was a loving father, son, friend and grandson. He was kind, gentle, devoted to his family and friends, and had a close relationship with his grandparents. A strong work ethic was instilled upon him at a young age. He was currently employed at TForce Freight and was a business owner of Realm of Vidar. Mark was



dedicated, responsible and always went above and beyond anything he did. He cherished time spent with his family and friends and was an excellent cook. Mark is preceded in death by his infant sister, Sarah Sparks; grandparents, Carol and John Schuler and Jimmy Sparks. Mark will be missed by his



loving children, Daniel, Skyler, Logan and Reagan and their mother, Brooke; parents, Shawn and Jessica Sparks; and grandma, Bonnie. Family will receive friends Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Contributions may be made in Mark's memory in honor of his son, Logan, to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation cff.org. Visit



