SPARROW, Larry Phillip 83, of Springfield, Ohio, and Advance, NC, passed away on August 7th, 2020, from complications after surgery to help restore his mobility. Larry was born on May 17, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio. Larry put helping others and service at the center of his life: from being the team manager for his high school football team, to serving in the Marines, to his career in manufacturing quality control and process improvement in both Ohio and in NC, specifically at Gravely International and Baker Furniture. He was partner in the Sparrow Piano Studio alongside his wife, Eunice. He was the students' and his family's biggest fan and supporter, spending countless hours attending and helping with piano events and theater performances for both Eunice and his daughter, Lorrie. Larry loved interacting and connecting with others and in addition, he was a great pet-dad to the many beloved animals who shared his life. He was an amazing cook, a gifted craftsman and always the person to bounce an idea off of. His charm, humor, keen analytical mind and love of life were with him until the end and are sorely missed. Larry was predeceased by his parents, May and Lloyd Sparrow. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eunice, daughter, Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp of Ohio (Ed), his grandson, Lucas James Sansom, his sister, Gwendolyn Sparrow Nelson (Alan) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved cats: Sharkie, Chase, Socks, Happy, Muffin, Chip and buddy, CJ. A private service will be held in Ohio. His family is forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses and health care workers at Wake Forest Baptist, Bermuda Commons Rehab and Davie Nursing centers. They are heroes who not only cared for Larry, but kept him safe from COVID-19 during this unprecedented time. To honor them for their support and loving care, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Larry's name to a first responder's charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

