SPEARY, Sondra B.



78 of Springfield went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 4, 1942. Sondra was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed working puzzles and doing ceramics. Sondra was



preceded in death by her



parents; husband Orville Speary, Jr.; son Tad S. Speary; brother Terry Miller; niece



Colleen Miller and nephew Scott Miller. Survivors include her brother Keith (Carol) Miller; daughter-in-law Kristy D. Speary; sister-in-law Cathy Speary Antonelli; grandchildren Megan and Emma and great-grandchild Bennett. Services to honor Sondra will be Monday at 2:00 PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home.



Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



