SPEARY, Sondra B.

78 of Springfield went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 4, 1942. Sondra was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed working puzzles and doing ceramics. Sondra was

preceded in death by her

parents; husband Orville Speary, Jr.; son Tad S. Speary; brother Terry Miller; niece

Colleen Miller and nephew Scott Miller. Survivors include her brother Keith (Carol) Miller; daughter-in-law Kristy D. Speary; sister-in-law Cathy Speary Antonelli; grandchildren Megan and Emma and great-grandchild Bennett. Services to honor Sondra will be Monday at 2:00 PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

