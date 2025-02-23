Speicher, Richard C.



82 of Hamilton, got his passport stamped for his final trip-destination: Heaven on Feb. 18, 2025. Richard was born on Aug. 1, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, PA to the late Cyrus and Erma Speicher. His journey on this Earth was marked by kindness, faith, and a deep love for his family and friends. Richard was a teacher at Camden Middle, Gratis Junior High, and was the principal of West Elkton Elementary for 26 years. He also served as interim principal at Immanuel Lutheran School. Together with his wife, Mary Jo, they served in many missionary and chaplaincy roles, including their marriage counseling ministry, Work and Witness Trips to South America and Europe, and serving locally as chaplains at the Woodlands of Hamilton. Richard will be remembered as a dedicated servant of the Lord with unwavering faith, kindness and compassion. Richard was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Hoyer and Margaret Speicher. He leaves behind his only love of over 60 years, Mary Jo; sons, Terry (Shelley), Kerry (Stephanie), and Loren; his grandkids, Cyrus (Rebecca), Kaylana, Megan, Lillian, and Deanna, his many great-grandkids; sisters, June and Mary (Gary); and his brother David (Kay). Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2025 from 5PM to 7PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 11AM with additional visitation starting at 10AM at West Chester Nazarene Church, 7951 Tylersville Rd., West Chester, OH 45069. Burial will be on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Butler County Memorial Park in Trenton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center or West Chester Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com



