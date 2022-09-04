SPEIRS, Gregory A.



Gregory A. Speirs, 65, of Enon, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, in his home with his family by his side. He was born Tuesday, July 30, 1957, in Springfield, to Philip (Kathy) Speirs of Springfield and his late mother, Kay McIntire Kramer. He worked for the Greenon School District for over 30 years. Gregory is survived by his wife, Tammy Speirs, a son Rod Speirs of Fairborn, a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Jared Riber-Timmons of Bellbrook. Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, with Pastor Eric Mounts officiating. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5-7 Wednesday in the funeral home. www.adkinsfunerals.com.

