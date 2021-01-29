SPENCER, Calvin Douglas



Age 73, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born August 16, 1947, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and moved to Ohio in 2000. Calvin served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 15 years as a machine operator for Nolte Machine of Cincinnati. He enjoyed woodworking. Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Mabel Spencer. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela-Joan Spencer; one son, Erik



Douglas (Liz) Spencer; two grandsons, Colin and Hudson; and one brother, Kenny Spencer. Private family services are



planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the D.A.V. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

