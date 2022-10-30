SPENCER, Charles Barry "Chuck"



Charles "Chuck" Barry Spencer, 86, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born to the late Charles Frederick and Gladys Barry Spencer on July 5, 1936, in Boardman, Ohio. He was the oldest of ten children, the first of five sons and five daughters.



Chuck started work at an early age, spoke of it often and with great humor. He had a paper route in grade school, moved on to cutting hair through college at Catholic University, and worked until retirement as an Aeronautical Engineer at Grumman Aerospace after 29 years.



Chuck loved his family and always made time for fun. As the oldest, Chuck's habit was to line up his siblings to go to Handel's Ice Cream when he came home from college. As an adult his favorite pastimes were throwing baseballs with his son, Glenn and watching him play golf. He was known to skinny dip late at night in his pool, model for the local papers, and play Trivial Pursuit with his Dayton friends. Tuesday nights you could find him in a pink shirt jumping the tennis net with his tennis club, the Pink Panthers. On the weekends, he flew single engine cessnas. He was a musician and played with the New Horizons band as their drummer. His last ten years were spent living with his daughter and his grandchildren. On a given day, he was the chauffeur, dishwasher (while air drumming), math tutor, connoisseur of margaritas, and stand-up comic. Most recently, he lived on a horse farm with his daughter Mary, her husband Todd and their family. He was keenly interested in the movements of the horses and greeted them all the same: "Hey dummy".



Chuck was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Paul Spencer. Left to cherish the memory of Chuck are his children: Mary Alexandra Crow (Todd) and Glenn Stuart Spencer; his 10 grandchildren: Katherine Hanley, Lily Hanley, Charlotte Fitzgerald, Mary Frances Fitzgerald, Willow Heidemann-Spencer, Kathryn Crow, Emily Crow, Jackson Crow, Olivia Crow, and Anna Grace Crow; his 8 siblings: Anne Bocci (Jay), JoAnne Kelly, Margaret Conroy (Walter), Dorothy Graham (Billy), Mary Race, Gayla Hypes ("Sister #6"), David Spencer (Linda), and John Spencer. Carol McDaniel was his ex wife, mother of his children and friend to the end. Chuck is also survived by his dear friend and college roommate Robert Meehan; lifelong friend Tommy Malloy; his best friend Dion Mackris and a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.



Chuck was a two-time leukemia survivor. In lieu of flowers, and services, his family requests that any donations be made to Ohio Care Specialists in Cancer and Blood Disorders. (Please note in the memo line that donations are made in memory of Chuck Spencer). All donations will be used to pay expenses for leukemia patients at Jewish Hospital in Kenwood, Ohio. Please mail to: OHC Attention to: Joanie Manzo 5053 Wooster Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45226.



