Spencer, Timothy Ward
Timothy W. Spencer, 68, of Springfield, died on Thursday, February 22, 2024. A Memorial Cruise-In will be held on Sunday, March 3rd from 3:30-5:30 pm with a time of open Community Sharing beginning at 5:30 pm. held at the Old School in Lawrenceville, 3839 Lawrenceville Dr. Springfield. To view his memorial video or read Tim's complete obituary, please visit www.littletonandrue.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral