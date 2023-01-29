SPICER, Larry E.



Age 67, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born in Springfield on April 27, 1955, the son of Eldon E. and Betty (Mills) Spicer. Larry was a teacher in the Clark County area for many years and later was a business administrator and consultant for several businesses. He also was a coach for many years with Babe Ruth Baseball and had a true passion for coaching. Larry served as the President for the Enon Eagles for many years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as other social clubs in Springfield and Fairborn and St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir. Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Terry (Rhonda) Spicer; sister, Nancy Cavanaugh; two nieces, Cassandra Spicer and Shelby Webb; two nephews, Josh Spicer and Mik Cavanaugh; and great-nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Church. The family will receive friends two hours prior in the church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in South Solon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

