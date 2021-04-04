SPILLER, Lois Ann
85, of Dayton, passed away March 29, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert B. and Alberta (Speyer) Spiller; her brother, Robert; and her sister, Beverly. Lois is survived by her sister-in-
law, Shiela Spiller; her niece, Debra Grawe (Greg); her nephew, Robert Spiller (Diane);
her great-nieces, Victoria,
Jacquelyn (Justin), Alexa, and Olivia; her great-great-nieces, Kennedy and Adryanna; and her great-great-nephews,
Preston, Lucas, and Harrison. She is also survived by her loving dog, Beau, and was a member of the Dayton Women's Bowling Hall of Fame. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Fri, May 7, at Immaculate Conception Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements made by Tobias
Funeral Home.
SPILLER, Lois
SPILLER, Lois Ann