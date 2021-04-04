SPILLER, Lois Ann



85, of Dayton, passed away March 29, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert B. and Alberta (Speyer) Spiller; her brother, Robert; and her sister, Beverly. Lois is survived by her sister-in-



law, Shiela Spiller; her niece, Debra Grawe (Greg); her nephew, Robert Spiller (Diane);



her great-nieces, Victoria,



Jacquelyn (Justin), Alexa, and Olivia; her great-great-nieces, Kennedy and Adryanna; and her great-great-nephews,



Preston, Lucas, and Harrison. She is also survived by her loving dog, Beau, and was a member of the Dayton Women's Bowling Hall of Fame. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Fri, May 7, at Immaculate Conception Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements made by Tobias



Funeral Home.

