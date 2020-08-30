SPILLMAN, Oliver Ray Oliver Ray Spillman, 90, of Kettering, OH, returned to heaven Monday, August 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was surrounded by his wife, Norma, his children, and his faithful dog, Bosley, as a grandson, serenaded him with a favorite hymn, Amazing Grace. Ray and Norma celebrated 69 years of marriage and his 90th birthday in June. Not only was he a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and Christian, who dedicated much of his life to helping others, but also an example of someone who "loves one another" unconditionally as described in John 13:34-35. "Red" as he was affectionately called by those acknowledging his scarlet red hair, never met a stranger and always had a story to share. His sharp sense of humor, practical wisdom, loving, kind words, and cheery laughter will be missed. Ray was the father to six, a grandfather to many, and a career employee at General Motors in Dayton and Moraine City, OH, serving over 33 years, before retiring. Ray enjoyed being with his family and listening to bluegrass, gospel, and country music. He enjoyed classic cars, fishing, visiting with family and friends, and watching Bosley play with a tennis ball. Ray was born in Louisa, KY, June 12, 1930, to James Riley and Laura Belle Spillman, a farmer, and homemaker respectively. They, along with siblings, James Henry (Annette) and Clyde Edison Spillman, and Doris Marie Cripple, paved the way to heaven before him. He is survived by his wife, Norma; sisters, Anna Edith (Homer) Middleton, Nola Jean, Clara Belle, Mary Frances Spillman, Thelma Fay Samson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Spillman, and six children, Gina Jones, Charles (Jennifer) Spillman, Vicki Spillman, Roger (Methyl) Spillman, Teresa (Jon) Giehl, and Cheryl (Scott) Oberlin, 19 grandchildren, Amber (Steve) Heinrich, Darby (Melina) Jones, Willow Jones, Megan (Matt) Schauer, Randy (Nina) Spillman, Seth O'Neal, Brock, and Makenzie Spillman, Angela (Matt) Adams, Shaun (Ashley) Coss, Grant, and Garrett Spillman, Ashtyn (Jimmy) Lancaster, Danny Hamilton, Corey and Cody (Amanda) Giehl, and Cami, Joshua, and Matthew Oberlin, plus 17 great-grandchildren. Fresh flowers may be delivered to David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering, OH; instead of plants or silk flowers, please make a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Kettering, OH 45420. (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/). All events are private for family-only due to COVID restrictions in the state of Ohio. A closed Celebration of Life and Inurnment services are Monday, August 31, 2020.

