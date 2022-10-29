SPINELLI, Ruth "Patty"



Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on August 4, 1929, in Penland, NC, the daughter of the late Jerry and Mallie (nee Sparks) Willis. Ruth worked as a supervisor at Mercy Hospital in Hamilton and later on in life worked at Jungle Jim's Market. She was married to Philip Spinelli, and he preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by five children Anastasia (the late Charles) Christopher, Mariangela V. Bunce, Dan (Barb) Spinelli, Jerry Spinelli, and Dominic (Lori) Spinelli; five grandchildren Lauren Christopher, Angelo J. (Jodi) Cicero, Anna (Jay) Hipsher, Tara (Erin) Spinelli, and Michael (Emily) Spinelli; five great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. Ruth was also preceded in death by four siblings. Visitation will be on Thursday November 3, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at



