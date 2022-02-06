SPLETZER, Mary F.



Age 93 of Liberty Twp. passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. She was born in Oakland, CA, on April 26, 1928. She was the daughter of Emmitt and Agnes Foley. Mary graduated from nursing school in Rhode Island and moved to Cincinnati. She trained at the old General Hospital to become a nurse anesthetist. She married Eldon Spletzer on July 25, 1953, and they enjoyed 47 years together. Mary devoted much of her life to helping children with learning disabilities. She was involved with many school districts implementing programs to help these children. Mary leaves behind her children Eric Spletzer, Craig (Robin) Spletzer, and Karen Spletzer. She also leaves behind her granddaughter Carly and her sister Betty Crane. A private service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials can be made in her honor with Cincinnati Hospice.

