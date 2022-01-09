SPOONER, Marie



Born to Rev. John and Carrie Brooks on October 28, 1922, was 3rd of seven children. All have predeceased her, including her beloved sister Bertha. She married LaVoy Spooner on February 27, 1942. They were the parents of six children. They reared their children in Germantown, Ohio. She was a devoted Christian who studied the Bible and mentored many people, changing their lives for the better. Her love for God carried her throughout her life and sustained her. LaVoy passed in 1981, her oldest child and youngest child have also predeceased her. Left to mourn our loss are her children, Richard (Cora) Spooner, Paulette



Cummings, LaVoy (Carole) Spooner, and John (Pamela)



Spooner; her 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and almost eight great-great-grandchildren. She entered eternity on January 2, 2022. Walk through visitation will be 9 AM, Monday, January 10, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Pastor Ruby Harp will preside at a private service. Interment West Memory Gardens. MASKS REQUIRED



