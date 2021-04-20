SPORRE, Steve Douglas



66, of New Lebanon, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 24, 1954, in Dayton to James R. Sporre and Sandra (Spitler). Steve enjoyed listening to music and watching Chris Farley. He held a strong love for fishing, mushroom hunting, and scouting the land for artifacts.



Steve is survived by his mother, Sandra McIlvain; step-mother, Ruchie Sporre; siblings, Jeff Sporre, Diana (Bruce) Tavner, Debbie (Robert) Morrison;



nieces and nephews, Katara Dils, Emily Barry, Angela Groff, Andrew Minton, Misty Wells; great-nieces and great-nephews, Haleigh Groff, Heidi Curtis, Aspen Curtis, Paisley Menger,



Benjamin Barry, Adam Minton, Jude Minton, Elijah Minton. He was preceded in death by his father, James Sporre; and grand-parents, Charlotte and John Spitler and Bernice and Ron Sporre.



A private service will be held for Steve.



