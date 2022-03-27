dayton-daily-news logo
X

Spradling, Gina

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SPRADLING, Gina Marie

53, of Fairfield, OH, passed away in the comfort of her home with her husband and daughter by her side on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gina was born May 7, 1968, in Cincinnati, OH, to Raymond (Patricia) Bengel and Donna (James)

Whitaker. Beloved wife to her husband of 33 years, Anthony Spradling; loving mother to daughter Kaitlyn (Steven) Schaefer. Also survived by stepson David (Deanna) Spradling; adored grandmother to Luke Schaefer, Claire Schaefer, and William Schaefer and Madison Spradling and Ava Spradling; cherished sister to Nicholas

Bengel, Stephanie Pitts, and Christine (Jeffrey) Clarke; also

survived by niece Mackenzie Anderson and nephews Blayne Camden and Zachary Clarke. Gina also leaves a tremendous number of friends and co-workers from Cincinnati Insurance Company, where she worked for 26 years, most recently excelling as a National Program Director. Gina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Edria Cella as well as Fred and Marie Bengel. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Avance Funeral Home, 4976

Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014 and a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Gina was

passionate about raising breast cancer awareness and to

helping find a cure for this horrendous disease. Therefore, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gina's name to "Metavivor.org", a

non-profit organization dedicated solely to Metastatic Breast Cancer research. www.avancefuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
BLEVINS, Danielle
3
Chain, Peggy
4
PETERS, Dorothy
5
SHELLHAUSE, Mary
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top