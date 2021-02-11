SPRAGUE, Brandon Wade "Crow"



On January 25, 2021, Brandon left this earth. Born July 25, 1986, he was 34 years old. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lonnie and Anna Hubbard; his



paternal grandfather, Howard Anders; and his aunt Sheri



Carpenter. He was survived by his mother, Glenna Anderson; stepfather, Gregory Anderson; paternal grandmother, Evanda Anderson; his sister, Anna Kemme; brother, David Christie and his girlfriend Theresa Amiott; Kristen Sprague; stepsisters, Ashley Anderson, Brooke Morlock; nieces, Alyssa Doyle, Kristen Kemme and Riley Morlock; nephews, Dylan Kemme, Jamison and Brantley



Jeffers; great-nephews, Laith Calixto and Gabriel Nunez; many aunts, uncles and cousins. The love of his life Victoria Anders; his best friends Kelly Spencer, Gerald "Country" Kimmel, Tony Norton, Brian Thorpe and Jimmy Weber. Brandon will always be remembered as the life of the party, a loyal friend and



beloved family member. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing,



canoeing, drawing and tattooing. He loved making people laugh, joking around and enjoying life. He always strived to do better and make his mom proud. He was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. A memorial visitation will be 6-8 PM Monday, February 15, 2021, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-



BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. Online condolences may be sent to



