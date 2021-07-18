SPRIGG, Nona

SPRIGGS, Nona D.



"Aunt Deb"



Age 71 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by her



loving family. She was born on November 10, 1949, in St. Charles, VA, the daughter of the late Nora Louise (Petrey) and James R. Wax. Mrs. Spriggs was a Beautician for over 50 years and owned and operated 2 Sisters' Hair Salon with her sister for many years. Aunt Deb was a member of the Moraine Eagles Aerie # 3925 and O.E.S. Jacob Eby Chapter #571, West Carrollton. Preceded in death by her husband David E. Spriggs in 1997, 3 brothers: James, Edward and Michael Wax, and by her son, Chad Spriggs. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Jones, 2 sons, Jacob (Neryssa) Jones, Shane (Shelley) Spriggs, her sister Patricia Napier, 2 brothers William "Bill" (Rethetta) Wax and Roger (Diane) Wax, grandchildren Cody, Dalton and Colton, lifelong best friend Judy Woolum, all of her "fur babies" as well as



numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Daniel Moore officiating. Burial Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Please share memories and



condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Nona D. "Aunt Deb" Spriggs, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

