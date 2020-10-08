SPURGEON, Hettie

SPURGEON (Dunlap), Hettie Louella Hettie L. Spurgeon, 86, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born February 19, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Hugh and Hettie (Sutherland) Dunlap. She graduated from South High School in 1952. She was married on June 12, 1954, to Charles E. Spurgeon at First Baptist Church. She was a self-employed bookkeeper. Hettie was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. She loved her church family. She loved sending greeting cards and notes, so much so, she was nicknamed "Hallmark Hettie". She was blessed to be Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This is a role she loved and cherished. She loved family dinners, parties and get togethers. Family meant everything to her. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Spurgeon) Hart, Charles Spurgeon, James and Dedra (Wilson) Spurgeon and David and Cindy (Wright) Spurgeon; grandchildren, Sarah (Hart) Johnston and Justin McDermott, Jennifer (Spurgeon) and Seth Iiames, Jessica Spurgeon, Jonathan Hart, Joseph (Joey) Spurgeon, Rachel (Hart) and Doug Ketterman, PJ Collier, Alisa Spurgeon, Cassidy Spurgeon and Karson Spurgeon; and great-grandchildren, Jordon Dean, Hannah Hughes, Madeline Johnston, Mason Ketterman, Julia Iiames, Kathleen Iiames, Penelope Johnston and Avery Ketterman. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Judy Dunlap; brothers-in-law, Emerson and Sue McAfee, David McAfee; sisters-in-law, Judy (McAfee) Hough, Linda (McAfee) and Max Grubbs, and Brenda McAfee; many nieces and nephews; a lifetime of many friends; and life-long friends, Janet and Bob Shirk. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Charles; her mother, Hettie and step-father, Willis Martin; father, Hugh Dunlap; in-laws, Velma and Emerson McAfee and Jesse Spurgeon; son-in-law, John Hart; and brother-in-law, Wes Hough. Everyone that knew Hettie loved her. She will be missed by all her family and friends. The family would like to thank doctors, nurses and staff at Forest Glen Health Campus and Ohio Hospice for all their care and support over the years. You treated her like family. A gathering of family and friends will be held to Celebrate her life from 6-8 p.m., Friday, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME and one hour prior to Hettie's funeral service, which will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, in the funeral home with Pastor Adam Banks officiating. Her service will be livestreamed via the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45505. To honor Hettie, take time this week to send a card to let someone know you are thinking of them. You may express your condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



