SPURLOCK, Rosalie

SPURLOCK (Tribby),



Rosalie



78, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at her home.



Rosalie was born in Edwardsport, Indiana, on



October 17, 1942, to the late Ray and Eugenia (Hancock) Tribby. She graduated from Edwardsport High School,



attended Vincennes University, Indiana State University, and graduated from Wright State University with a bachelors



degree in elementary education. Rosalie married Darryl Spurlock on August 17, 1963, in Edwardsport, IN. She and Darryl met on a "blind date" in November 1961. At the time, Rosalie was a sophomore at Vincennes University and Darryl was a freshman at Indiana University. One of the guys in the rooming house where Darryl lived was from Edwardsport and told him he knew a cute girl in Edwardsport that he should meet. Darryl went to Edwardsport one weekend with his new friend for his first date with Rosalie.



When Rosalie completed her sophomore year at Vincennes University, she enrolled at Indiana State University to continue her college education. Before the end of his sophomore year, Darryl called Rosalie's father and asked for her hand. After the wedding in August, Rosalie postponed completing her



degree to work while Darryl completed his degree. After



Darryl graduated and began his career in Dayton, Rosalie



enrolled at Wright State University and completed her degree.



Rosalie was involved with many civic and charitable organizations in Dayton, Tulsa, and Evansville. She was of the Catholic faith and was involved in the Church. Rosalie received the Bruté Society Award for her involvement at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Evansville.



Rosalie was talented in many artistic areas, including sewing, weaving, tole painting, and basket making. She enjoyed weaving items for the Church, and for gifts to family members and friends.



Rosalie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Darryl Spurlock of Evansville, IN; sister, Marilyn Henebry of Evansville, IN; brother, John Tribby (Becky) of Bicknell, IN; sister-in-law, Gwen Powers of Denver, CO; brothers-in-law, Larry Spurlock (Janie) of Denver, CO, Lenn Spurlock, and Kenn Spurlock both of Owensboro, KY; and niece, Diana Hart (Tony) of Elmwood, IL.



Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Constance; and brother-in-law, Philip Spurlock.



A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, January 28, 2021, with Fr. Jason Gries celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 918 West Mill Rd., Evansville, IN 47710.



Condolences may be made online at



www.browningfuneral.com.