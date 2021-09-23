SRODE, Charlene M.



Age 81, of Englewood, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Trinity Community at Beavercreek. Charlene was a music teacher for Mad River Schools retiring after 35 years of service. She was a charter member of Assurance Baptist Church and enjoyed serving the Lord through her music.



Charlene is survived by her loving husband, Charles E. Jr.; aunt, Violet Hall; her sister-in-law, cousins, friends and church family. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Bryson Thompson officiating.



Interment Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. The



family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Assurance Baptist Church, PO Box 243, Englewood, Ohio 45322, in Charlene's memory. The family



expresses special thanks to Trinity Community at Beavercreek for their care and love.

