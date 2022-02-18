Hamburger icon
STAARMANN, Timothy

STAARMANN, Timothy "Tim"

Age 63, of Hamilton, passed away on February 2, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 21, 1959, the son of Matthew and Mildred (Laney) Staarmann. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1977, valedictorian of his senior class and from Miami University in 1981. Survivors include his daughter Sonia Staarmann; granddaughter Peyton and grandson Riley; two sisters Mary Burney and Kim (Jeff) Reed; one brother Gary (Beth) Staarmann; numerous nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins; beloved dog Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Lynne Ann; brother Matt Jr.; grandparents Beck and Angela Laney and Bernard and

Josephine Staarmann; brother-in-law Terry Burney. A celebration of life is being planned by the family at a later date. The family would like to thank the nurses with hospice of

Cincinnati for their exceptional care and comfort during such a difficult time. Memorial donations may be made to the

Animal Friends Humane Society.

