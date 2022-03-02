Hamburger icon
STACY, Betty

STACY, Betty Jean Little

Betty Jean Little Stacy, of Monroe, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on February 27, 2022, peacefully passing surrounded by her beloved family. Visitation and services will be at the First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd., Middletown, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, with services following at 12:00 pm. The family requests masking and appropriate distancing to keep friends and loved ones healthy and well. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042, or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044.


