STACY, Clyde Denver



Clyde Denver Stacy, age 80, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at



Hospice of Dayton.



Clyde was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on August 24, 1941, to Aster and Myrtle (Smith) Stacy.



Clyde was employed at General Motors (Inland) retired after 31 years of service. He was a member of Local 87, a union representative for many years, and proud to be a member of the Kentucky Colonels. Clyde loved watching all of his grandchildren play sports for many years, going to his house on Norris Lake, Sunday drives looking at new cars and listening to Bluegrass music.



He is preceded in death by his parents Aster and Myrtle Stacy, his wife Sue (Chapman) Stacy, brothers: Don Stacy, Roger



Stacy, Earl Ray Stacy, Bert Stacy, sisters: Jevetta (Jim) Smith,



Lola Stacy Dillion, nephew: Kenneth Smith.



Clyde leaves behind his son Greg Stacy, daughter-in-law Jodi, daughter, Renee Beerck, son-in-law Doug, his five amazing grandchildren: Evan Beerck, McKenzie Stacy, Nathan Beerck, Cassidy Stacy and Bronson Stacy, Judy Sells, long time



girlfriend, brother Alvin Stacy, sisters Carol (Danny) Ritchie, Greta (Dave) Price, sisters-in-law: Angela Stacy, Edith Stacy, Cheryl Stacy, Rudy (Chapman) Shockey, Linda Chapman, brothers-in-law: Truby Chapman, Rodney Shockey, many loved nieces and nephews.



Greg and I would like to thank Judy for taking such wonderful care of our dad during his long battle with bone cancer. I would also like to thank my brother Greg for being able to help our dad the last 5 months.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Clyde on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 4:30-7:00 pm at Benham's Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Clyde would be appreciated.

