Stafford, Doris Jean



Doris Jean (Eikenberry) Stafford, age 94, of West Milton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Eaton, Ohio on May 4, 1930 the daughter of Robert & Ruth (Halsey) Eikenberry. Doris requested no services and to remember her as she was. She will be buried in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





