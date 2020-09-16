STAFFORD, Hayward Harrell Hayward Harrell Stafford passed away at the age of 88 on September 13, 2020, at 5:08 pm at the Ohio's Hospice of Butler-Warren. Hayward was born in Samson, AL, in 1932 to Early and Katie Bell Stafford (nee Anderson). He was the youngest of his three siblings, brother Bill and sisters Marie and Chellie. Following the death of his father at a young age, the family moved to Haines City, FL. Hayward began his working career as a teenager in a dairy in Davenport, FL. He later became a police officer in Lakeland, FL, for several years. At a young age, he married his first wife, Myrtle Guthrie. The couple had two sons, Harrell and Stuart. The couple divorced shortly thereafter. He met and married his second wife, Mary Skidmore, in Lakeland, FL, and the couple returned to Mary's hometown of Middletown, OH, and settled in Madison Township. Hayward joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany as part of the U.S. occupation forces post WWII. Upon his discharge from the Army, he returned to Madison Township and worked for 20 years at Aeronca Industries in Middletown. In the early 1970's, the couple moved to Pensacola, FL. Hayward began working in the trucking industry from which he retired in 1996. A few years later, they moved to Canaan, NH, until 2006 when they came "home" to Madison Township. Hayward was an active gardener, woodworker, birdwatcher, devoted country music fan, NASCAR fan, and avid motorcycle enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his first wife Myrtle, his second wife of 58 years, Mary, his brother Bill Stafford, sisters Marie Johnson and Chellie Lockart, his son Harrell Guthrie, his nephew Wayne Lovett, and his beloved granddaughter Kassandra Eastabrook (nee Sims). He is survived by his daughter Connie Sims of Middletown, OH; his son Dan Stafford of Hutchinson, KS; his son Stuart Guthrie and daughter-in-law Tricia Guthrie both of Sebring, FL; his three grandsons Kevin Guthrie and his wife, Krystal Guthrie, and their newborn daughter, Eve, all of Tampa, FL, Brian Guthrie of Tampa, FL, and Matthew Guthrie of Orlando, FL; his nephews Kenneth Martin of Pensacola, FL, Preston and Noel Stafford both of Lakeland, FL; longtime family friend Mickey Moore of Middletown, OH; very special friend Susan Truesdell also of Middletown, OH; and, last but not least, his faithful canine companion, Tucker. Hayward's final wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services. The family requests memorial donations may be made in Hayward's name to Ohio's Hospice of Butler-Warren, St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD, and/or the Upper Valley Humane Society in Enfield, NH. Condolence messages may be left at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home website www.bakerstevensparramore.com He will be missed.



