STAFFORD, Ronald L. Ronald L. Stafford, age 82, of Dayton, passed away July 29, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held at Kindred Funeral Home, Monday, August 3, from 11-1 pm. Services will begin at 1 pm, with burial to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com
STAFFORD, Ronald
STAFFORD, Ronald L. Ronald L. Stafford, age 82, of Dayton, passed away July 29, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held at Kindred Funeral Home, Monday, August 3, from 11-1 pm. Services will begin at 1 pm, with burial to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com