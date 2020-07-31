STAFFORD, Ronald L. Ronald L. Stafford, age 82, of Dayton, passed away July 29, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held at Kindred Funeral Home, Monday, August 3, from 11-1 pm. Services will begin at 1 pm, with burial to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com

