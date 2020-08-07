STAHL, David Lee David Lee Stahl, age 72, of Dayton, OH, took his final flight after having a bumpy flight for the past 3 weeks post-surgery. He had a smooth landing to his eternal home on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. Dave was a graduate of Start High School and the University of Toledo. He was a pilot, owner of DLS Aviation. He also worked for Wright State University as a Sports Information Director, as well as for Tandy Corporation and Monroe Mechanical. He was an active member of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer for the Air Force Museum and Dayton Public Schools. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Charles Stahl, Loretta (Wienk) Stahl and his brother, John Stahl. He is survived by his nieces, Jackie Stahl of Venice, CA and Marnie Stahl of South Bend, IN, as well as cousins, Judy (Paul) Brunswick and Rick (Barbara) Knapp and sister-in-law, Mary Jim (John) Stahl. He is also survived by many close friends that were like family as well. The family is planning a Funeral Service at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43614, on Monday, August 10th, at 12:00 p.m. Interment, Toledo Memorial Park. Due to the current conditions caused by the pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. The Funeral service will also be available to watch via Live Stream. If you wish to join us online for David's Funeral service, please go to the funeral home's website, to register for the event. His nieces are planning a 1st Heaven Birthday party in Dayton, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory and honor may be made to Sporty's Foundation for a David L. Stahl Aviation Scholarship or a charity of their choice. Donations can be sent to: The Sporty's Foundation 2001 Sporty's Drive Batavia, OH 45103 513-735-9100 Please make checks to payable to: Sporty's Foundation with David Stahl Scholarship in memo https://sportysfoundation.org/donate/ Please view and sign our online "guest registry" and share any memories or stories you wish at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

