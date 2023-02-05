STAHL, Elinora

STAHL (Miller), Elinora J.



Age 99 1/2, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023, in Bradenton, FL. Elinora was born in Dayton on July 10, 1923, to Lithuanian immigrant parents, Josephine and Anthony Miller. Raised by her strong loving mother who became a proud American, she learned to honor her heritage. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Donald. Left to cherish her memory is son, Daniel (Barbara) Miller; daughters, Carol (Mark) Messer and Donna Stahl. There are 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great--grandchildren, who will miss her terribly.



Having survived a difficult childhood, she became a Rosie the Riveter during WWII. She continued her career at Kurtz Kasch and served for many years as President of the AFL-CIO Union. Known for her can-do attitude, she relished having a job, but always found time for her children. Her cheerful, positive demeanor made her a joy to know. As "the fun grandma", she was quite a prankster with the grandchildren. She loved to travel with Don, saw most of the United States, including Hawaii and visited Lithuania during their European tour. Swimming, gardening, fishing, and dancing were favorite hobbies and she was a cutthroat UNO player! And she never misssed THE Lawrence Welk Show.



The service to honor Elinora will be held Friday, February 10 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive.

