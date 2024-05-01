Stamm, Douglas V.



Douglas "Doug" Stamm, 81, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 9, 1942 in Miamisburg, the son of the late Garvin and Marietta (Stupp) Stamm. Doug served his country in the United States Army and the Air National Guard. He retired from General Motors after 34 ½ years of service. Doug was an avid UD Flyer basketball fan, and was a season ticket holder for over 25 years. He and his wife, Judy, coordinated the Spring Fling Parade for over 20 years. Doug was a volunteer for many years at the Miamisburg Historical Society. He enjoyed camping, traveling in his RV, bowling, coaching baseball and softball. Doug was on the MCYBSA board and was involved in the construction of Rice Field. He was always there to lend a hand and would help anyone he could. Most of all, Doug loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Judy Stamm; children, Jim Stamm, Jenny (Chris) Butcher, and Jeff (Mindy) Stamm; grandchildren, Jake, Krista, and Tori Butcher, Riley and Luke Stamm; siblings, Ona (Mike) Wheeler and Marsha (Wes) Armstrong; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 am  12 pm on Friday, May 3, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Rev. Dr. Stu Rammes officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



