STAMM, Jeanne



87 of Englewood, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born January 30, 1934, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Darrell and Martha (Petty) Powell who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her beloved husband Richard Stamm and her cats Cosmos and Smokey. Jeanne was a registered nurse and worked at Miami Valley Hospital for many years before going to Good Samaritan where she



retired from in 1987 after 30+ years of service. Jeanne had



also volunteered at the Montgomery County Suicide Prevention Center. She enjoyed knitting, painting and loved cats. She was also a member of Nashville, Indiana, United Methodist Church. Jeanne leaves to cherish her memory her four daughters, Melia (Gary) Mendenhall, Rebecca (Ron) Ploski, Rovilla Borenstein, Stacey Clay, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the



convenience of her family. Donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to Montgomery County Suicide Prevention



Center (www.ohiospf.org).



