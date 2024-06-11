Stamm, Marylou

Stamm (Akison), Marylou



Marylou Stamm, 67 of Shiloh passed away at Kettering Health Dayton on June 6, 2024, from an unexpected cardiac arrest that happened earlier in the week. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Marshal & Ella 2024, and sister Vicky McKee.



She leaves behind her husband of 42 years Ralph, son & daughter Andrew and Jamie Stamm, her daughter in law Amanda Stamm and grandchildren Ophelia, Leo, Rory, Ozzy, Rowan, nephew Mark McKee & his wife Amanda, special family members Rachel & Nathan Johnson and their daughter Imelda, loving, amazing, and wonderful friends and neighbors.



Per her request, Marylou was an organ donor who will help lives of others. She will be directly cremated and there will be no memorial service. We honor her wishes as she was the most loving, humble, selfless and gentle soul.



