STAMPER, Virginia

STAMPER (Weaver),



Virginia Lee



Heaven gained an angel when Virginia Lee (Weaver) Stamper, 84, of Ocala, Florida, passed away August 29, 2021, following a brief illness. She was born December 17, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late



Harvey Leroy Weaver and Gillie Mevva (Overfelt) Weaver.



Surviving are brothers: Harvey A. (Charlotte) Weaver and Fred D. (Muriel) Weaver; nephews: Harvey Weaver the II; Chris Weaver; nieces: Karen (Ron) Kaminski, Meva (Charles)



Kennedy, Kelly Weaver, Melissa (Corey) Flemming and several great-nephews and nieces.



She was married to Gerald Stamper, who preceded her in death, as well as her son David Leroy Stamper and her



parents. She graduated from Trotwood-Madison H.S. in 1954. Virginia was a registered nurse, having graduated from Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She was employed by Miami Valley Hospital; the VA Medical Center and the



Visiting Nurses' Association in Dayton, Ohio.



A lover of music, she could play the violin, french horn, accordion, piano and organ. She sang with the Sweet Adelines in Dayton, Ohio. She was very active in Eastern Star of Ohio. She attended Florida State University becoming a certified Master Gardener, and for years, enjoyed working with the disabled at the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice of Marion County for their love and care of Virginia, and her Florida friends, especially Ethel. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service and burial of Virginia's remains at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trotwood, Ohio. Rogers Funeral Home of Trotwood, Ohio, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com