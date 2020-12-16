STANAFORD, James



James L. "Jimbo" Stanaford, 81, husband of 61 years to Wanda Wells Stanaford, passed away peacefully in The Villages, Florida, on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born in Boons Camp, Kentucky, to the late Virgil and Nelvina Wells Stanaford. James retired from Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in 2003. He was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ and loved his family dearly.



Also surviving are his daughters, Tammy (Jerry) Valentine, Sheila (Tim) Beish, and Jamie Corsiglia; six grandchildren, Donnie (Linley), Lesley (BJ), Jessica, J. Lee, Matthew (Alexis), and Rachel (Nate); great-grandchildren, Kerrigan, Darby, Harper, Breighton, and Grady; his siblings Robert (Joyce),



Richard, Sandy, Ella (Tom), Virgil, Enoch (Rhonda), Mary (Dan) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by one brother, Russell.



Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 20th, 2020, at Countryside Community Church, 1436 Deerfield Road, Lebanon, OH. Gathering of family and friends is from 1:00 -2:00 pm and the service is from 2:00 - 3:00 pm.

