Stanfield, Charles Herbert



Charles Herbert Stanfield, 86, died peacefully on July 16, 2024 at his home in Birmingham, AL. Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Shelby Irene Hampton, their two daughters, Jennifer Stanfield Herold and Rebecca Stanfield Porter, grandchildren Samantha Herold DeGray, Hannah Herold, Charles Herold, Madeline Porter, and Seth Porter, one great grand-child Emmett DeGray, and two sisters Sue Watson and Margaret Gibbons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rena Katherine Stanfield and H. Ray Stanfield, and sister Nancy Jackson. Charles was born on May 14, 1938 to Rena and Ray in his grandmother's home in Burkesville, Kentucky. He graduated from Williamsburg High School as a standout running back and continued his football career at the University of Kentucky, but quit during his sophomore year to work for L&N Railroad. He met Shelby in Jellico, Tennessee and they eloped together a few months later without telling their parents. It was initially a rocky road with the in-laws, but all was forgiven once Jennifer and Rebecca were welcomed into their home. Throughout the years, he worked at various construction jobs for Kaiser Engineers, Ebasco Services, and Foster Wheeler Environmental Corporation. His favorite work and that which he was most proud of was working environmental cleanup of various Superfund sites around the country. Charles and Shelby made their home at various locations throughout the country, most prominently in Franklin, Ohio and Alpharetta, Georgia. He fulfilled a promise he made to Shelby when they got married by going to night school part-time for 10 years while caring for his new family and working 60+ hours per week. He finished his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Cincinnati in 1977. Charlie could do anything. He was a great father, devoted husband, Mr. Fix-it around the house, and sewed clothes for his wife and two daughters. He loved teaching poker to his grandchildren and enjoyed a good game of golf, although he was never as good as he thought he was. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visiting hours, July 19, 2024 from 6:00-9:00pm, and funeral services will be held at the Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg, KY, July 20, 2024 at 1:00 pm. There will be a reception at Williamsburg First Methodist Church following interment at Highland Cemetery, Williamsburg, KY



