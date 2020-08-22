STARBUCK, Jerry W. Jerry W. Starbuck, born October 19, 1955, after a long battle with heart failure, has gone to be with our LORD on August 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Eva Starbuck and sister, Carol Lux. Survived by brothers, Joseph (Sharon), Thomas, James (Julie), John (Theresa), and Michael; sisters, Laura Pavelka (Ronald) and Ann Starbuck; 17 nieces and nephews; beloved former wives, whom he cherished with love and friendship, Susan Brown, her son, Chris and family of LA, Margaret (Gigliotti) Pizzoferrato of Italy. An avid sportsman, mainly bicycling and playing Rugby, becoming a referee after retiring from the game, a 1973 graduate of Meadowdale HS in Dayton, OH, and he had some college. Jerry donated himself to Wright State Univ. Anatomical Gift Program. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Gifts of condolence can be donated to Hospice of Central Ohio in Jerry`s memory.

