STARBUCK, Michael R.



Age 56, of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022. Michael was born in Dayton on August 12, 1965, to the late Wilbur Earl and Eva M. Starbuck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Jerry and sister, Carol Lux. Michael is survived by his siblings, Joe (Sharon), Tom, James (Julie), John (Theresa), Laura (Ron) and Ann;



numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Michael enjoyed being outdoors, watching sports, being



creative and building things and was helpful/supportive to those he loved. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. Donations may be made in Michael's memory to St. Vincent de Paul. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

