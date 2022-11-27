STARCHER, Marjorie

STARCHER (nee Elliott), Marjorie J.



Nov. 23, 1929 ~ Nov. 20, 2022, (age 92)



Marjorie was born on November 23, 1929, in Ross County, Ohio, to Ivey (nee Dotson) and Shirley D. Elliott. She is the beloved wife of Wilbur D. Starcher, married January 19, 1948, in Proctorville, Ohio. Dear sister of Lucille Hoce of Parkersburg, WV, Doris Ruble of Mineral Wells, WV, and Shirley A. Berlin of San Marcos, TX. Devoted mother of Michael L. (Kay) Starcher and Terry M. Starcher; loving grandmother of Michael D. Starcher of Annville, KY, John P. (Tammy) Starcher of McKee, KY, Retha J. Starcher of McKee, KY, David P. Starcher of West College Corner, IN, Alex Starcher of Richmond, IN, and Renee (Ray) Weaver. Great grandmother of Eric (Danyel) Weaver of Connersville, IN, Kaylin (Josh) DeGoat of Connersville, IN, Jazz (Cody) Creech of Bowling Green, KY, Jonathan Starcher of McKee, KY, Jordan Bundy of McKee, KY, Brandon Starcher of McKee, KY, and Josie Starcher of Anvil, KY. Great-great grandmother of Richard Starcher, Raylin Weaver, Easton Weaver, Owen Creech and Knox Creech. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother Howard Elliott, sister Marcella Garretson, sister Nellie Dailey, mother Ivey Elliott and father Shirley Elliott.



A visitation for Marjorie will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm. Burial at College Corner Cemetery will take place immediately following the service. Donations in Marjorie's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.

