STARCK, DORIS

STARCK (Haag), Doris A.



Age 83, of Troy, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. Doris attended Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Daniel Haag; and second husband, Courtenay Starck and brothers, Richard and James Meador. Doris is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Kim and Scott Foster of Ludlow Falls, Debbie Stewart of Nashville, TN, and Sarah Meador of NY; sons and daughters-in-law, Jack and Nikki Haag of West Carrolton, and Brian and Angie Haag of Nashville, TN; brother, Donald T. (Luann) Meador of Huber Heights; grandchildren, TJ (Ally) Foster, Jenny Foster, Lauren (Jason) Williams, Amanda (Tyler) Stidham, Kaitlyn Haag, Katrina Stewart, Jay Stewart, Emily Haag, Cassie Haag and Zach Haag; 7 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Cameron Marler officiating. Interment Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 AM until service time.