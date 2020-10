STARK, Richard

STARK, Sr., Richard Louis "Dickie" Age 80, of Dayton, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. Born Sept. 16, 1940, in Dayton, to the late Henry Sherman and Evva Ree (Evelyn) Stark. Attended Dayton Public Schools, was a handyman and worked on cars. Richard was preceded in death by; (3) brothers & (2) sisters. Survived by: (4) daughters, Carmen Stark, Karen (Derek) Houston, Sr., Regina (Dan) Smith, III, and Ashley (Derron Chappell, Sr.) Shank; (4) sons, Richard, Jr., Rodney, Sr., Derrick (Kanika Crowder), Sr., and Richard Stark, III; many grand, great-grand & great-great-grandchildren & step grandchildren; (2) brothers, Charles Eugene (Althea) Stark and James (Eddie) Spivey; (1) sister, Beverly Taylor; (2) sisters-in-law, Alma (Cille) Stark and Vivian Taylor; a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Oct. 6, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH, with Pastor Ril M. Beatty, Jr. Officiating. He donated his body to Wright State University.