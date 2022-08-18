STARKEY, Norma J.



Norma J. Starkey, age 93, of Seven Mile, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Norma was born in Paris, Illinois, on October 25, 1928, to the late Harry and Ivanna (Van Sant) Williams. Norma was a proud member of the Independent Order of Foresters and was a faithful member of the Seven Mile United Methodist Church. In her later years, she was a resident at Westover Retirement Community and enjoyed playing bingo every Wednesday. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Westover for their kindness and compassion over the years.



Norma will be dearly missed by her children, Tim (Blanche) Starkey, Toni (Jeff) Starkey Bradshaw, Twyla Proctor and Terry Starkey, as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Starkey; her son, Ted Starkey; and her siblings, Glenn, Annabelle, and Helen.



Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Norma's honor may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

