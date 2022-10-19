STATEN, Jackie M.



Jackie Mae Staten, 80, went home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Louisville. After more than six years with vascular dementia, she is now in paradise and healed with her Lord. The staff at the ALTENHEIM Senior Health Care Community did a wonderful compassionate job of caring for Jackie. She loved her church, Lagrange Presbyterian Church, where she will be remembered for her smile and wit, not to mention the pies and sweet treats that she provided for so many church functions as well as many of her other organizations.



She was born on Nov. 30, 1941, to the late Alberta M. (Kazee) Holbrook and Charles E. Holbrook in Ashland, KY. Jackie was a wonderful people person and never met a stranger. She loved life, her family, and her grandchildren.



Jackie was so proud of her son, Steve, her daughter-in-law, Karen, and her seven grandchildren that she loved deeply.



She lived a busy life, serving as a teacher's aide, and frequently volunteering. She loved to line dance and enjoyed water aerobics classes. She also loved to attend quilting, stamping, and scrapbooking classes and retreats. She was a lifetime member and often an office-holding leader of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority. She loved her sorority sisters and all their activities. She was an assistant Cub Scout Den Leader in Portsmouth, OH.



On March 8, 1964, she married Eugene (Gene) Bishop (E.B.) Staten in Ashland, KY. Jackie was a wonderful companion to her loving husband and supported him in all his Army assignments. This allowed her to make many friends from all over the world.



Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles Holbrook and Alberta Holbrook, sisters, Sarah (Holbrook) (Pernell) Blixt and Linda (Holbrook) Silbert, and her twin brother, Billy Ray Holbrook. Left to share her stories are her loving husband of 58 years, Gene; their son, Steve Staten; daughter-in-law, Karen (Huber) Staten; and seven grandchildren: Meg, Eric, Hope, Dory, Sam, Eli, and Tia; also, a beloved sister-in-law, Loleda (Griffith) Staten; nephews, Richard Staten, Jerry Holbrook, Roman Pernell and Tony Silbert; nieces, Angela (Staten) Hoggan and Lana Tanya (Silbert) Henningsen.



Visitation for Jackie will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 10:00am-12:30pm at LaGrange Presbyterian Church, 1901 Prestwick Drive, LaGrange, KY. A celebration of Jackie's life will be on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 12:30 pm, at the Church, with Pastor Albert Early officiating. A private graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:30 pm, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, 2501 North Dixie Blvd., Radcliff, KY 40160. Memorial contributions may be made to LaGrange Presbyterian Church, 1901 Prestwick Drive, LaGrange, KY 40031. The family request no gifts of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to LaGrange Presbyterian Church, in honor of Jackie, where she served the Lord in many ways.

