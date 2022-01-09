STATON, Betty



Betty Staton, age 70 of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at



Atrium Medical Center. She was born on May 1, 1951, in Pine Knot, Kentucky, to Buster and Beulah (Estep) Gilreath.



Keeping to her Kentucky roots, she loved her Kentucky



Wildcats! She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great -grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Betty is survived by her husband of 33 years; Richard Staton, her children; Jeff (Victoria) Gilreath, Daphne (Ray) Banks, Candice Simon, grandchildren; Ryan Wilson, Alyssa Wilson, Ashlyn Simon, Jeffery Gilreath, Jessica Gilreath, Kaylee Banks, Josiah Banks, 2 great-grandchildren; Gracie and Jayce, and siblings; Ronnie (Linda) Gilreath, Patricia (Clarence) Garrett, Randy Gilreath, Mitzi (Tim) Stephens, Paula Jones. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister; Diana Gilreath and nephew, Tyler Gilreath. Visitation will be held at Baker-



Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



