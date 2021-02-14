STEAHLY, Timothy Glynn



Timothy Glynn Steahly, age 67, of Troy, passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on May 30, 1953, the son of Howard and Mary Jane (Glynn) Steahly. He was the President of Howard's Office Supplies. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He loved to write poetry, travel the country with his family and was a terrible golfer. He enjoyed watching and going to Christian concerts especially the group For King & Country.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda (Sedlak) Steahly; children, Chad (Stephanie) Steahly, Mark (Megan) Steahly, Krista (Brady) Godwin and Sevyn (Jenelle) Steahly; grandchildren, Parker, Isabelle, Jacob, Emilia, Aiyana, Aislinn and



Connor; sister, Sue (Craig) Cope; brother-in-law, Chuck



Coghlan and several nieces, nephews, friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Debbie Coghlan. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all who loved him.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 11:00 am, at St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia with Father John Tonkin officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Timothy's memory to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

