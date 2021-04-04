STEBBINS, Pauline



of Jefferson Township, passed away peacefully, "with her girls" by her side, Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born in Flora, IL, on May 12, 1931, to the late Fannie J. (Wells) and Marion Moore. She attended Jefferson High School. Pauline worked with her family at



Stebbins Plumbing for many years. She enjoyed hosting



holiday meals for her family,



attending grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events, traveling with her



husband in their RV, and hosting the annual family reunion on the farm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Donald C. Stebbins; her son Eugene Stebbins; and 2 sisters, Katherine George and Mildred Snow; and her nephew, Mike George. Pauline is survived by 3 daughters: Connie Stebbins, Sandra (Doug) Lamb, Pamela (Bill) Henderson; a daughter-in-law, Linda Stebbins-Suttman; 9 grandchildren: Holly (Todd) Michael, Steve (Amy) Stebbins, Susan (Mike) Krum, Cassie Morgan, Marcus (Shelley) Lamb, Nick (Erica) Lamb, Sara Lamb, Brian (Amber) Henderson, and Kandi (Mark) Perdue; 19 great-grandchildren: Ryan, Justin, Morgan, Kate, Max, Leah, Gage, Troy, Lauren, Jaren, Allie, Grady, Logan, Aden, Hailey, Harley, Hannah, Harper and



Peyton, and nephews: Butch, Gary, Doug and Danny. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

