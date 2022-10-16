STECK, Kate

STECK, Catherine Luetta "Kate"



Age 99, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She was the 5th of 9 children born to Howard and Martha (Zellers) Gisewite. She was raised on her parents' farm and resided in Brookville her entire life. In 1942, she married her high school sweetheart, Jack Steck. They shared 47 years together until his passing in 1989. In her teen years, Kate began sewing and mending clothes for her mother and siblings. She was eventually known as Brookville's Seamstress and tackled any custom sewing from altering wedding and prom gowns, men's suits, to replacing broken zippers or just mending a tear. Her services have been sorely missed since 2021 when she moved from her home of 60 years. Kate also worked in the Brookville School System for 27 years and her cooking and management skills led to planning and preparing the annual Chicken Noodle Supper sponsored by the Brookville Fire Dept. for approximately 20 years. Kate was a member of the Fire Dept. Auxiliary over 30 years and has been an active member of Eastern Star for 51 years and a she was a long time member of Arlington United Methodist Church and later of Brookville First United Methodist Church. She had a positive outlook on life and was a delight to everyone that knew her. She had an uncanny knack of remembering names, events, anything memorable, especially birthdates, until her passing. Her memory never faltered and she was the one that was relied upon to come up with dates and names! There was never a dull moment when she was around and her energy was endless throughout the years. Baking was one of her specialties and her network of friends was unlimited! She and Jack spent almost 20 years traveling to Wyoming and Colorado for summer vacations visiting her daughter, son-in-law, 2 grandchildren , 3 great-grandsons and 1 great-great-grandson. Kate continued her annual trips until age 98. She has been blessed with a multitude of nieces, nephews, their families and a huge network of friends. She held a place in her heart for special family and friends and appreciated their sincere care for her welfare after the loss of her husband Jack. In addition to her parents and husband, Kate is preceded in death by brothers, Chester, Clarence, Roy and Ernest (Bill); sisters, Dorothy, Naomi and Gladys. Kate is survived by her daughter, Karen (Jerry) Jenkins; grandchildren, Shelly (Kevin) Marshall & Brent (Becky) Jenkins; great-grandsons, Gage Jenkins & Parker Jenkins, all of Colorado, great-grandson, Ryan (Natalie) Jenkins and great-great-grandson, Liam Jenkins, stationed in Hawaii; sister, Ruby Obenauer of Florida and sisters-in-law, Alberta and Wanda Steck of Brookville. A celebration of Kate's life will be held 2pm, Sunday, Oct. 23 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. The family will receive callers from 1pm until service time. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the Brookville Area HandiVan Ministry or Hospice of Dayton. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com

