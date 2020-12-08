STEELE, David E.



David E. Steele, 72, of Centerville passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born February 25, 1948, in Springfield, OH, the son of the late Arthur E. and Alice L. (Ferryman) Steele. Dave is survived by his wife of 42 years Kathy (McGonagle) Steele; children Elizabeth (Kyle) Bishop, Leslie (Joshua) Hall and Mark (Sierra) Steele; sister Donna Mell; and grandchildren Mackenzie, Caleb, Riley, Nora and Paisley. He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law John Mell. The funeral service to honor Dave will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



