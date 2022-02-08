STEELE, Diane Kory



Diane Kory Steele passed away on February 4, 2022, at the age of 71, after a courageous battle with cancer. Diane cherished time with family and friends and was considered the life of the party, and an excellent host - always making those around her feel comfortable. She enjoyed taking vacations to the Caribbean Islands and cruising to various warm climates, while balancing a career as sole proprietor of a successful business. Her loved ones will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.



Diane was born October 27, 1950, in Meriden, Connecticut, to Elizabeth M. (Seidel) Kory and Edward F. Kory, who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Frederick Steele; her siblings John (Nicole) Kory, Tina (John) Cindea, Lisa (Mark) Gorris and Carol (Tim Parnin) Kory; and her nephews and nieces Matthew, Brian, Andrew, and Melissa Kory, Tyler and Tobin Cindea, Luke and Elizabeth Gorris and Eric Parnin. She also leaves behind many of her husband's loving siblings and close friends developed over the years.



She was a graduate of Miami University of Oxford, Ohio, earning degrees in Marketing and Human Resources by attending school in the evening while working full time. From there,



Diane established a successful business where she provided service and promotional award programs to several prestigious businesses across the country.



She married the love of her life, Frederick Steele, in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 27, 1980, and moved with him to Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 1982, they returned to Ohio to develop their careers and be closer to family. She moved to Naples, Florida, in 2003, as a part-time resident and became a full- time resident in 2014. Later in 2018, she and her husband moved to their current home in Bonita Springs, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to their favorite charity in Diane's name.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 11 AM, in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Bonita Springs, Florida. Entombment will immediately follow in Palm Royale Cemetery, Naples, Florida.



