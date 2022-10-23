STEELE, Larry L.



Age 77 of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born February 8, 1945, in Middletown, OH, to Kenneth and Eula (Haddix) Steele. Larry owned and operated Steele Consulting Services LTD for 8 years and dedicated 33 years to AK Steel as a Porcelain and Steel Metallurgist. He Co-Founded The Good Shepherd Garden that help feed many in need and fulfilled numerous roles at First Christian Church. He was always ready to help anyone in need. His children and grandchildren were his most precious treasures. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Charlotte (Whitaker) Steele; beloved children, Monica (Tim) Hendricks, Mandi McMonigle, Brad (Tillie) Steele; cherished grandchildren, Tyler Hendricks, Travis Hendricks, Riley McMonigle, Aidan McMonigle, Bailey, Paige, Cole, and Raylan Steele, and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 12:30 PM-2:30 PM at First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd. Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the church at 2:30 PM with Pastor Connor Thompson and Pastor Jeff Wilder Officiating. Memorial Donations may be made to First Christian Church in memory of Larry. Condolences may be sent to the family at



